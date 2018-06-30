Anchorman star surprises distillery staff

Image copyright Tomatin distillery Image caption Will Ferrell posed for photos with staff from Tomatin distillery

Anchorman star Will Ferrell surprised staff at a Highland whisky distillery where he popped in for a tipple.

The actor, 50, was given a tour and complimentary 18-year-old single malt by staff at the Tomatin distillery in Inverness-shire.

Ferrell, who is also known for his roles in Zoolander and Blades of Glory, is visiting Scotland on a golfing trip.

Wearing a flat cap and sports jacket, he smiled as he posed for photos with staff.