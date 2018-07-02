Image copyright Google Image caption The overhead lines at Essich Road are being upgraded

A section of road in Inverness could be closed for four weeks so overhead power lines can be refurbished.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the work at Essich Road was due to start on 9 July.

A 40m (131ft) section of road around the junction of Culduthel Avenue will be partially closed between 09:00 and 16:00 Monday to Friday during the work.

SSEN said the closure was required for public safety reasons, adding that it was in contact with local residents.

The company said the work was expected to last about four weeks.

The power lines are being refurbished as part of a £70m project to upgrade the 1950s-built electricity transmission line between Beauly in the Highlands and Keith in Moray.

SSEN project manager Michael Cowie said: "On behalf of everyone involved in the project, I'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we go about this essential work, which has been timed to coincide with the school holidays to minimise disruption.

"I can appreciate the road closure will cause an element of inconvenience, but I have to stress that this course of action has been taken for the safety of the local community and everyone working on the project."