An international research team says it did not encounter the Loch Ness Monster while testing samples of water from the famous loch.

The scientists said they analysed microscopic fragments of animal skin and scales found floating on the surface of the water.

While they did not come face to face with Nessie, they suggest there may be a "biological explanation" for her.

Samples were taken from around the loch and from up to 200m (656ft) down.

The team, consisting of researchers from the universities of Otago in Copenhagen, Hull and the Highlands and Islands, did the work between 2-16 June.

There is speculation that new species of life, particularly bacteria, could be discovered through the DNA analysis as well as evidence of invasive species, such as Pacific salmon..

The project has attracted international media attention.

Prof Neil Gemmell, of New Zealand's University of Otago, said: "Environmental DNA is reasonably new so still has some form of novelty.

"But, when you link its power to documented life in a given system, with the world's most famous body of water, within which a monster "Nessie" is reputed to reside, people really take notice."

Results of the project are expected in early 2019.