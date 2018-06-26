Image copyright MBA Image caption The refuge before its revamp

A remote mountain refuge has been renovated after falling into a state of disrepair.

The Garbh Choire Refuge is located between Cairn Toul and Braeriach in the Cairngorms.

Originally built by Aberdeen University Lairig Club about 50 years ago, it is for use as an emergency shelter only.

The Mountain Bothies Association (MBA) rebuilt the refuge, which is constructed of wood, stones and a steel frame.

The MBA said the restoration followed many years of campaigning by local activists and months of preparation and hard work by volunteers.