Woman, 75, dies after car leaves road near Beauly
- 26 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after her car came off the A862 near Beauly.
The accident happened at about 16:25 on Monday.
Police Scotland said the 75-year-old was the sole occupant of the car and no other vehicle was involved.
A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time."