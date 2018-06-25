Image copyright Steve Fareham/Geograph Image caption A number of searches of Observatory Gully on Ben Nevis have been made for the man

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team has made the latest of numerous searches for the body of a climber who fell near the summit of Ben Nevis on 21 January.

Marcin Bialas, 36, fell through a cornice, an overhanging ledge of snow, into Observatory Gully.

Two other members of the man's party were rescued on the day of the climbing accident.

Lochaber MRT said deep snow remained in the gully, with some areas more than 10m (33ft) deep.

The team has also been busy with call-outs in recent weeks, but said a walker who had complained of being soaked through on the summit of Ben Nevis after failing to bring any waterproofs was told to make their own down.

Lochaber MRT said conditions could change quickly on the mountain and that visitors should be prepared for cold weather even at the height of summer.