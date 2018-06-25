Image caption Police at the scene of Sunday's crash

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash on the A835 near Garve.

The collision involving a blue Volkswagen Bora and a green and white Peugeot Boxer van happened a mile west of Tarvie at about 18:25 on Sunday.

The man, who was driving the car, has been receiving treatment at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

A female passenger in the car was also treated at Raigmore before she was later released.

The driver of the van was assessed at the scene and did not require further treatment.

The road was closed for a police investigation. It was reopened to traffic at about 02:30 on Monday.

Police Scotland has appealed for information on the crash.

Constable Calum Macaulay said: "Our inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or saw these vehicles prior to the incident and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch as soon as possible."