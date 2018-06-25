Gas leak after tanker and lorry crash in Dornoch
- 25 June 2018
People have been asked to avoid an area of Dornoch after a gas leak caused by a collision between a gas tanker and lorry.
The crash happened at about 08:50 in the Evelix Road area.
Police said residents and local schools have been told of the situation.
Police Scotland said: "We ask that people avoid the area at present and we will be able to provide further information in due course."