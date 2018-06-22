Police have appealed for information after a woman in her 90s had money taken from her Inverness home while she was in the house.

A man described as being 5ft 8in tall and aged between 50 and 60 stole the money from the property in Haugh Road between 18:00 and 18:30 on Thursday.

He has dark hair and was wearing dark jeans and a dark top.

Police Scotland said the incident was a "despicable crime inflicted on a vulnerable elderly woman".