Woman in her 90s targeted by thief in Inverness
- 22 June 2018
Police have appealed for information after a woman in her 90s had money taken from her Inverness home while she was in the house.
A man described as being 5ft 8in tall and aged between 50 and 60 stole the money from the property in Haugh Road between 18:00 and 18:30 on Thursday.
He has dark hair and was wearing dark jeans and a dark top.
Police Scotland said the incident was a "despicable crime inflicted on a vulnerable elderly woman".