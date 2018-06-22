Image copyright Google Image caption The site's three car parks are used by an average of 220,000 visitors a year

Compulsory car parking charges are being introduced at the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre.

The £2 day rate for cars, £8 for minibuses and campervans and £25 season pass replace a voluntary scheme.

The operators of the site said donations were received for only one in 20 vehicles.

Three car parks at the centre are used by snowsports enthusiasts and also hillwalkers headed for the Munro, Cairn Gorm, and Cairngorm Plateau.

CairnGorm Mountain Ltd said its three car parks were used by an average of 220,000 visitors a year.

The voluntary donation scheme had not raised enough funds to cover the upkeep of the car parks, near Aviemore, it added.

The company said money raised from the compulsory charges would be reinvested in the site, including a long-term plan for a 24-hour public toilet facility.

It said it was the last large car park in the area to bring in charges, and that it had consulted with Highland Council, Scottish Natural Heritage, Cairngorm National Park Authority and Highlands and Islands Enterprise on the fees.