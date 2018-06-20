Image copyright Reuters

The Scottish government has increased funding to schemes that support its ambition to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2032.

The overall budget for the Low Carbon Transport Loan has risen from £8m to £20m for 2018/19.

The scheme encourages businesses and consumers to switch to electric vehicles.

Another fund, Switched on Fleets, has been increased from £1.2m to £4.8m.

The government has also announced the setting up of Switched on Towns and the Cities Challenge Fund to promote greater use of electric vehicles in urban areas.

Transport Humza Yousaf said the funds also supported the government's Electric A9 project, which aims to improve the availability of electric charging points on Scotland longest trunk road.

The Scottish government set out its ambitions on electric vehicle usage and the A9 in an announcement last year.