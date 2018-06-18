Image caption Niall Iain Macdonald was making his third and final attempt to row across the North Atlantic

A Scottish rower has told of his dramatic rescue in stormy seas during an attempt to cross the North Atlantic from the USA to Scotland.

Niall Iain Macdonald, who was making his third attempt in four years at completing the feat, was forced to abandon his boat on Friday.

The 44-year-old Gaelic TV and radio broadcaster was rescued by a Canada-bound Dutch cargo ship.

Mr Macdonald said it was his last attempt to make the crossing.

He had reached about a quarter of the way home in his challenge, dubbed, NY2SY (New York to Stornoway), when he had to be rescued.

Mr Macdonald got into difficulty after his boat was struck and damaged by a large wave.

He managed to contact the coastguard in the UK and they issued an alert to any nearby vessels.

'Get crushed'

About two hours later, he saw the cargo ship M/S Dolfijngracht on his chart plotter and that it was heading for his position.

When the ship was close enough to attempt a rescue, Mr Macdonald got into a small life raft.

In a blog, he said: "I lost sight of her (M/S Dolfijngracht) several times as I slid into the troughs and then suddenly she was just there above me.

"There was nothing else her captain could do in those seas other than try and hold position as I tried to bring my life raft alongside somehow in the hope of grabbing a line.

Image copyright US Coast Guard Image caption Mr Macdonald was given help by the US Coast Guard earlier in his latest attempt after his boat's rudder broke

"Her bulbous bow was rising clear of the water in the swell before crashing back down and I can still see the grill over her bow thrusters in my mind.

"It was at that point that I thought my life raft was going to get crushed under her.

"I was shouting, screaming and paddling, just desperately trying to get away from it."

'Seemed impregnable'

A wave carried Mr Macdonald clear of the danger of being crushed and cargo ship's crew were able to throw him a line.

The rower said: "I managed to grab hold of it after a couple of attempts and even as it ran through my hands as the waves continued to push me down the side of the hull, squeezing my fingers and burning my palms, I wasn't going to let go.

"For a moment, the side of the ship seemed impregnable until suddenly a rope ladder appeared, clattering against the steel hull."

Image copyright Niall Iain Macdonald Image caption Mr Macdonald used his blog to thank his rescuers

Mr Macdonald has thanked his rescuers in his blog. He expected to arrive in the port of Gros Cacouna, Quebec, Canada, on 28 June.

Earlier during his latest attempt, the US Coast Guard came to his rescue 500 miles (805 km) off the US east coast after his rudder broke.

Coastguard officers were able to fix the rudder, allowing Mr Macdonald to continue his bid.