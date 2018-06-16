Appeal over 'brutal attack' on pensioner

A pensioner has been injured in a "particularly brutal attack" in a Highland village.

The 69-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in the incident in Beauly, near Inverness, which happened between 21:00 and 21:30 on Friday.

He was attacked by a man thought to be in his 20s or 30s, who was wearing a navy Adidas jacket with white stripes.

Det Sgt Christopher Macleod said police were conducting extensive inquiries in a bid to trace the attacker.

"This was a particularly brutal attack on an elderly male by someone described as a young male," he said.

"The victim sustained serious facial injuries and is receiving treatment for these.

"Extensive inquiries have been commenced and are likely to continue for the coming days."

He said anyone with information about the man responsible should contact the police.