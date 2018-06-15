Image copyright PA Image caption Police have described the theft of the golden eagle eggs as 'extremely frustrating'

Police are investigating the suspected theft of eggs from a golden eagle nest in the Highlands.

Officers suspect an egg collector climbed up to the nest to steal the eggs in the incident in the Kincraig area of the Cairngorms.

The incident was reported to police on Monday and officers visited the nest site.

Wildlife crime officer Constable Daniel Sutherland described the theft as "extremely disappointing".

Local landowners are helping Police Scotland with its investigation.

Constable Sutherland said: "It is frustrating that once again criminals believe they can get away with thieving from the nests of this iconic species in the Highlands.

"Stealing from the nest of a wild bird is illegal and anyone found to be involved in egg collecting will be robustly dealt with."