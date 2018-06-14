Highlands & Islands

Probe after man found dead in Fort William

Image caption The man's body was found in Fort William on Thursday morning

Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Fort William.

His body was found outside in the town's Iona Court area at about 05:20.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man's death."

