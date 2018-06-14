Image copyright Garbh Allt Community Initiative Estate Image caption Marrel is one of the crofting townships now in community ownership

Three thousand acres (1,214 ha) of land near Helmsdale in Sutherland are now in community ownership.

Garbh Allt Community Initiative Estate has bought out the Sutherland Estates' crofting townships of Portgower, Gartymore, West Helmsdale and Marrel.

The Scottish government-funded Scottish Land Fund and an SSE community fund contributed towards the £250,000 purchase price.

New homes and rewilding are being considered for areas of the land.

Sutherland Estates approached local grazing committees, groups managing the raising of livestock at the townships, about its plan to sell the land.

The community buy-out took almost two years to complete.

Rewilding sees land returned to a more natural, wilder state.