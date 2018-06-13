Image copyright Mark Allan family Image caption Mark Allan died in Raigmore Hospital

A man injured in a motorbike crash in Caithness last month has died in hospital, police have said.

Mark Allan, 54, from Halkirk, was injured in the one-vehicle accident on the A836 between Thurso and Forss on 25 May at about 06:40.

He died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on 8 June.

Police Scotland has appealed for sightings of Mr Allan and his blue Suzuki motorcycle on the morning of the accident.

Sgt Gus Murray said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Allan's family at this sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"I appreciate it is now some time since the incident but I would ask anyone who saw the incident or believes they saw Mr Allan's vehicle on the road to get in touch with us."