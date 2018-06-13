Highlands & Islands

Offer accepted to buy operator of LifeScan Scotland for $2.1bn

  • 13 June 2018
LifeScan Scotland Image copyright Google
Image caption Lifescan is a major employer in Inverness

A binding offer has been accepted in the sale of a company that runs one of Scotland's largest life sciences businesses.

LifeScan, Inc runs Inverness-based Lifescan Scotland.

Parent company Johnson and Johnson has announced that it has accepted a binding offer of $2.1bn from Platinum Equity for Lifescan, Inc.

LifeScan makes products for the treatment of diabetes and employs about 1,100 people at the Inverness site.

