Plans to close almost 30 public toilets across the Highlands have been delayed.

Highland Council has extended its review of its running of the loos by two months until 31 October following feedback from communities.

There has also been criticism from North, West and Central Sutherland SNP councillor Kirsteen Currie about a lack of consultation on the closures.

Shutting down the public toilets would save the local authority £300,000 a year.

The council said it had decided to extend its review following "serious community proposals coming forward and being assessed" by groups such as North Coast 500 and others across the Highlands.

It said it was also looking at ways of creating a loan fund to help communities to takeover the running of toilets.