Image copyright Leander De Wilde Image caption Leander De Wilde took his image from a hill overlooking Fort William

Lightning that lit up the sky near Fort William at the weekend was captured in a photograph.

Leander De Wilde took the image on his phone from Cow Hill on Saturday.

The lightning was the most dramatic aspect of the thunderstorm, which Mr De Wilde described as being relatively calm with some thunder rumbling in the distance.

Image copyright of Leander De Wilde.