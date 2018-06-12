Missing Scot found in Australia

Image copyright Daniel Buckner Family Image caption Daniel Buckner was reported missing while travelling through Darwin

A 28-year-old Scot who was reported missing in Australia has been found.

Daniel Buckner's relatives had last heard from him on 21 May while he was in Darwin.

Australia's Northern Territory Police said Mr Buckner, who has family connections to the Isle of Skye, had been located safe and well in Queensland.

Police Scotland had helped to share the family's appeal for help tracing him.