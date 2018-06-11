Image copyright Daniel Buckner Family Image caption Daniel Buckner was last seen on 21 May

A 28-year-old man from the Isle of Skye has gone missing while in Australia's Northern Territory.

Daniel Buckner's relatives last heard from him on 21 May while he was travelling in Darwin.

Australia's Northern Territory Police said it was concerned for his welfare and has appealed for information.

The force said Mr Buckner, who was travelling in a Jeep, is a qualified air conditioner engineer and may have sought work in that capacity.

Police Scotland's Lochaber and Skye division has posted an appeal for help tracing Mr Buckner on Twitter.