A ferry operator is to stop using plastic cups, individual milk portions and sauce sachets to reduce the waste in produces.

Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) announced earlier this year it was replacing plastic straws with paper ones on all its sailings.

Replacing the other items with reusable cups, jugs of milk and sauce dispensers is a further step in waste reduction.

CalMac operates Clyde and Hebrides ferry services.

The company's decision on plastic straws followed it signing up to the #NaeStrawAtAw campaign launched by Glasgow's Sunnyside Primary School.