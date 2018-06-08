Image copyright US Coast Guard Image caption Niall Iain Macdonald got into difficulty hundreds of miles off the Virginia coast

A Scot attempting to row the Atlantic from America to Scotland has been saved by the US Coast Guard just days after another Scottish rower was rescued.

Niall Iain Macdonald, who is making his third attempt in four years at completing the feat, needed help 500 miles (805 km) off the US east coast.

His rudder was broken, but coastguard officers were able to fix it allowing him to continue his challenge.

On Monday, Duncan Hutchison was rescued in a storm off New Jersey.

The amateur rower from Lochinver lost his boat, which was carrying all his belongings.

It has since washed up at Ocean City in Maryland. Mr Hutchison hopes to resume his bid to row across the Atlantic and back to his home village.

Image caption Duncan Hutchison hopes to restart his Atlantic rowing bid

Image copyright Petty Officer 2nd Class David Micallef Image caption Mr Hutchison with one of his rescuers, Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Thornton, of Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light

Mr Macdonald, who set out from Virginia, is aiming for Stornoway in Lewis, in challenge dubbed NY2SY.

He got into difficulty off Norfolk, Virginia, after his rudder was broken during bad weather and rough seas.

Image copyright US Coast Guard Image caption Mr Macdonald, left, thanking US Coast Guard officers

Mr Macdonald said: "The damage to the rudder was so serious that I really did think that NY2SY was over."

He added: "I am truly indebted to them all for what they did and thank you doesn't seem enough. They basically saved NY2SY.

"I must give a special mention to Damage Control Assistant Drew Daniels who oversaw the repairs to the rudder and wanted to make sure that everything was okay and that I was happy before they would depart the scene.

"He and his crewmates did an amazing job."