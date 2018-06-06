Image copyright Piage DePolo Image caption Dinosaur footprints can be found on Skye

Skye appears at number four on a travel magazine's list of seven places in the world "dinosaur fanatics will love".

Wanderlust said that at low tide on the island's Staffin beach visitors find footprints left by creatures 165 million years ago.

It added that Staffin Museum has casts of the prints, dinosaur bones and other fossils.

The list - Seven Real-life Jurassic Parks - comes amid the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The film is the latest in franchise that began with 1993's Jurassic Park.

Wanderlust's list is topped by Dorset's Jurassic Coast and also features locations in Germany, USA, Bolivia, Spain and Australia.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The list comes as the latest instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise hits cinemas

Researchers, including some from Edinburgh University, have been analysing dozens of the footprints on Skye.

They found that the tracks belonged to sauropods and therapods from the Middle Jurassic period.

The discovery revealed earlier this year was described as being "globally important".

Few fossil sites have been found around the world from the Middle Jurassic period.

The footprints, left in a muddy, shallow lagoon, are helping the researchers build a more accurate picture of an important period in dinosaur evolution.