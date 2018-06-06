Highlands & Islands

Man dies in car crash on B9176 Struie road near Ardgay

  • 6 June 2018

A 63-year-old man has died in a car crash on the B9176 Struie road near Ardgay.

The accident happened at about 15:30 on Tuesday,

Police Scotland said the man was the sole occupant of the Volvo V40 car involved.

The road was closed to allow for a collision investigation to take place, and it remains closed for structural examinations of a bridge on the route.

