Man dies in car crash on B9176 Struie road near Ardgay
- 6 June 2018
A 63-year-old man has died in a car crash on the B9176 Struie road near Ardgay.
The accident happened at about 15:30 on Tuesday,
Police Scotland said the man was the sole occupant of the Volvo V40 car involved.
The road was closed to allow for a collision investigation to take place, and it remains closed for structural examinations of a bridge on the route.