Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Better connectivity was raised by young people in a previous survey

A new major survey of the attitudes and aspirations of people aged 15 to 30 and living in the Highlands and Islands has begun.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has commissioned the work.

The agency hopes the results will build on its 2015 study which involved 4,400 young people.

In the previous survey, respondents said better access to housing and improved mobile phone coverage would encourage them to stay in the region.

The findings of the new study will be used to inform future policy to boost population growth and retain and attract talent across the region.

Carroll Buxton, regional development director with HIE, said: "Young economically-active people are absolutely key to the future prosperity of the Highlands and Islands.

"They bring new, fresh ideas, qualifications and skills, which will be needed to meet the recruitment needs of growing businesses and new companies arriving in the region.

"They are also crucial in the long-term sustainability of communities."