Councillors defer decision on Coul Links golf course
Highland councillors have deferred making a decision on the planned Coul Links golf course.
Part of the 18-hole championship course near Embo in Sutherland would be on a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Highland Council officials said the course would have a "detrimental impact" on protected wildlife habitat.
They recommended that planning permission be refused, but councillors deferred after being told new details on the plans had been submitted.