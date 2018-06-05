Image copyright SSE Image caption The collapse suspended the operation of the hydro scheme for almost three years

A row over a tunnel collapse which suspended the operation of a massive hydro-electric scheme in the Highlands is to go to the UK Supreme Court.

The project at Glendoe, near Fort Augustus, was shut down in August 2009, just months after it had opened and did not resume until three years later.

Earlier this year, SSE Generation won more than £100m in compensation in a claim against contractor Hochtief.

The engineering firm has now appealed against that ruling.

SSE Generation had previously been refused its claim for compensation, before being awarded more than £100m by three appeal judges in April.

Hochtief applied to appeal the case to the UK Supreme Court and Lord Carloway, sitting with Lord Menzies and Lord Glennie, have granted permission for the move.

The £140m Glendoe plant was officially opened by the Queen in June 2009.

But operations had to be suspended when there was a collapse of rocks inside the tunnel, which carries water to the facility from a reservoir.