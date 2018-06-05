Highlands & Islands

Flags taken from Golspie's war memorial

  • 5 June 2018
Golspie War Memorial Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The flags were taken from the war memorial in Golspie

A Union Jack and a flag marking the centenary of the RAF have been stolen from a war memorial in a Sutherland village.

The 2m (6ft) by 1m (4ft) flags were reported missing from the monument in Golspie on Monday morning.

Constable Stephen Mackenzie said: "These flags were put in place at the memorial by members of the local community.

"For someone to steal them is particularly disrespectful."

He added: "We would urge anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area or has information which could assist us to get in touch as soon as possible."

