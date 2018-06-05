Image caption Duncan Hutchison hopes to restart his Atlantic rowing bid

An amateur rower has been rescued while making an attempt to cross the North Atlantic in a wooden boat he built himself.

Duncan Hutchison, from Lochinver, spent three years building the boat.

He left New York last month with the aim of taking about 100 days to row his boat back to the Highlands village.

But stormy weather pushed his boat to the coast of Barnegat, New Jersey, on Monday and he was rescued by the US Coastguard.

His boat called Sleipner, named after an eight-legged horse from Norse mythology that could glide across the sea, was beached on the shoreline.

Image caption Mr Hutchison spent three years building his boat

In a post on Facebook, he said he hoped to be able to resume his attempt once the weather was calmer.

Another Scot, Niall Iain Macdonald, is making a separate bid to row from the US to Scotland.

Mr Macdonald, who is making his third attempt in four years at completing the feat, set out from Virginia and is aiming for Stornoway in Lewis.

He is still off the US coast.