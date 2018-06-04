Braking bad: Some of world's fastest downhill riders at Nevis Range
- 4 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup was held at the weekend.
Hundreds of elite riders and thousands of spectators turned up for the competition.
Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action on the downhill course at Nevis Range.
All images the copyright of Paul Campbell.