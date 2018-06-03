Man charged over Fort William death

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mark Maguire died after being found injured in a street in Fort William

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of Mark Maguire in Fort William.

The 44-year-old from Bishopbriggs died in hospital in Glasgow after being transferred from Fort William, where he was found lying injured in the street.

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear at Fort William Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 5 June.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested previously has been eliminated from the inquiry without charge.

Det Insp Richard Baird said: "Following extensive inquiries into the death of Mark Maguire I can confirm that a 41-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Our thoughts at this time are very much with Mark's family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while our investigation has been carried out."