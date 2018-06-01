Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Dolphins are among the animals at risk of entanglement with ropes and nets, says Sea

Six organisations have come together in an attempt to tackle the threats posed to marine wildlife from lost fishing gear along Scotland's coast.

The Scottish Entanglement Alliance (Sea) said it will work closely with the inshore fishing industry to better understand the scale of the problem.

Another aim is to raise greater awareness of it.

Sea said whales and dolphins are among the animals that have been harmed after getting tangled up in ropes or nets.

Scottish Natural Heritage, Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme and Scottish Creel Fishermen's Federation are members of the new partnership.

The others are Whale and Dolphin Conservation, Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust and British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Image copyright Laura Shirra BDMLR Image caption A humpback whale was freed from prawn fishing gear in a rescue in 2016

In November last year, a seal pup was saved after getting tangled up in a length of plastic net in the Western Isles.

The five-week-old grey seal pup was found on a beach near North Tolsta on Lewis.

David Yardley, local area coordinator of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, and helper Lyndsey Dubberley managed to free the animal by cutting it free.

Two years ago, rescuers freed a 40ft (12m) humpback whale after it became entangled in prawn fishing gear.

A fisherman raised the alarm after spotting the animal caught in creels anchored in Loch Eriboll.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue was offered boats by a nearby fish farm in its effort to free the whale from the ropes.

At one point, rescuers used one of the ropes like a horses bridle to control the whale and save it from harm.