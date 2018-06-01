Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary Gallogley died on 5 April

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 54-year-old following a fire at a property in Inverness' Raigmore area.

Gary Gallogley died on 5 April following the incident in Mackintosh Road on 3 April.

Police said a 23-year-old man had been charged and was expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court later.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Gallogley's family and friends at this sad time."