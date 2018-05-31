Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ian Stalker was reported missing after failing to return from a walking trip

A body has been found during a search in the Highlands for a missing hillwalker from Edinburgh.

Ian Stalker, 65, failed to return from a trek in the Sgurr a Choire-bheithe area at Knoydart on Tuesday evening as planned.

His family has been informed of the discovery.

A coastguard helicopter and members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team have been involved in the search for Mr Stalker.