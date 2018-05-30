A driver allegedly drove his car at speeds of up to 153mph on the A9 on Monday night.

Police Scotland said the 25-year-old was on 70mph-limit stretch of dual carriageway south of Aviemore when he was detected allegedly speeding

A 53-year-old man has also been charged after allegedly riding his motorbike at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Brora and 95mph on the A9.

He has been charged with speeding and other road traffic offences.