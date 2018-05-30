Image copyright Coul Links Image caption An 18-hole championship golf course has been proposed at Coul Links

Highland councillors have been asked to refuse planning permission to the planned Coul Links golf course.

Part of the 18-hole championship course near Embo in Sutherland would be on a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Highland Council officials said the course would 'significantly detrimental impact' on wildlife habitat.

The golf course's developers, who include US businessmen Mike Keiser and Todd Warnock, say the environment would be protected by the project.

Council planning officials said there was support for the golf course locally, and it would boost tourism.

However, they said the application was contrary to the provisions of the Highland-wide Local Development.

Officers said this was because it would result in a significantly detrimental impact on the Loch Fleet Site of Scientific Interest and Loch Fleet Ramsar Site, designated for its sand dune habitat.

They have recommended that next week's north planning applications committee refuse planning permission.