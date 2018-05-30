Image copyright Park Primary School Image caption The tournament's winners Park Primary School

A major tournament for primary school girls football teams has been held for the first time in the Highlands.

More than 200 girls from 20 schools in the Highland Council area took part in the event in Invergordon on Tuesday.

Local primary Park won the PSG Marine and Logistic Shield in the final played between schools finishing first and second in their groups.

Tain's Craighill Primary School team was runner-up in the final, which Park won 1-0.

Dingwall Primary School won the Port of Cromarty Firth Shield

Dingwall won 2-1 on penalties following a 0-0 draw with Avoch to take the Port of Cromarty Firth Shield in the final for schools finishing third and fourth in their groups.

In the sportsmanship final, Skye's Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh won 1-0 against Lochcarron.

The Highland Girls Primary School Football Tournament was held at Invergordon Juniors facilities and used Ross-Sutherland Rugby Club's clubhouse.

Schools from across the Highlands took part in the tournament, including Merkinch and Lochardil in Inverness.