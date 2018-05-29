Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption One of the five options presented by Transport Scotland for the Longman Roundabout

Potential solutions to resolving traffic congestion at one of the busiest roundabouts in Inverness have been revealed by Transport Scotland.

The agency has sought public comments on five options for the Longman Roundabout.

Public exhibitions are being held in Inverness, and the plans are available online.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said improving the "bottleneck" at the Longman was a key government priority.

The project, along with another scheme creating a new link between the A9 and A96 in Inverness, will involve investment of up to £135m from the Scottish government.

Mr Yousaf said: "I would encourage anyone with an interest to come along to one of the venues today or tomorrow to view our plans for Longman and to have an opportunity to discuss them with our team and provide comments.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The Longman is one of the busiest areas of Inverness

"The vital feedback received will then be taken into account as we look to identify a preferred option early next year."

Funding for the project forms part of the £315m Inverness City Region Deal.

The Longman Roundabout near the Kessock Bridge, connects the A9 and A82 and is the scene of long tailbacks at peak times.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The Longman is where the A82 and A9 trunk roads meet in Inverness

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption Public views have been sought on the five options