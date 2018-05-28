Image copyright Peter Jolly Image caption Waterbombs have been used to try to tackle the fire at Torridon

Firefighters are continuing to battle three large wildfires which broke out in different areas of the Highlands.

About 30 fire service personnel were trying to contain a heath fire near Sligachan on the Isle of Skye.

Six appliances were called to the scene shortly before 10:00 on Sunday. Up to 10 acres of land are thought to have been affected.

Efforts are also ongoing to tackle wildfires in the Strathcarron and Torridon areas.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service called in a helicopter to waterbomb the Torridon blaze at Upper Diabaig.

Four appliances were at the scene, where firefighters were using paddles to beat the flames.

Image copyright Skye Mountain Rescue Image caption Smoke can be seen rising from the heath fire near Sligachan on Skye

Meanwhile, police are trying to trace two vans in connection with the incident at Upper Diabaig.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to any persons who may have been in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious this morning about 10:15.

"In particular, officers are appealing to trace two males who were seen in the area around that time who are believed to have been travelling in a small red van, and also the occupants of a white campervan believed to be a Dutch-registered vehicle."