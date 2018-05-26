Missing Inverness boy aged 7 found safe and well
- 26 May 2018
Police searching for a missing seven-year-old boy in Inverness have found him safe and well.
Nathan Ross had not been seen since going missing from his home at 08:00.
He was thought to be with his mother's partner, 39-year-old Clive Topping.
Officers thanked members of the public for their help in tracing the youngster.