Highlands & Islands

Missing Inverness boy aged 7 found safe and well

  • 26 May 2018
Nathan Ross Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Nathan Ross had been missing since Saturday morning

Police searching for a missing seven-year-old boy in Inverness have found him safe and well.

Nathan Ross had not been seen since going missing from his home at 08:00.

He was thought to be with his mother's partner, 39-year-old Clive Topping.

Officers thanked members of the public for their help in tracing the youngster.

Related Topics