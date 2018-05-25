Image copyright Karen Munro Image caption The walrus appeared at Wick on Thursday

A walrus that has been appearing on Scottish beaches since March has appeared at Wick in Caithness.

The Arctic walrus first appeared in Orkney before turning up on the Highlands mainland and also in the Western Isles.

Earlier this week, Tom Arnbom, a senior advisor to WWF on the Arctic, said it was "really rare" for a walrus to show up outside the Arctic.

He said earlier images of the animal appeared to show that it was healthy.

Mr Arnbom, who is based in Sweden, added that the walrus should be able to survive long-term in Scottish waters as long as it can find food.

The walrus, who has been nicknamed Wally, appeared at Wick on Thursday and was still in the area on Friday morning.

Image copyright Karen Munro Image caption The walrus has been in Scotland since March

Image copyright Karen Munro Image caption An expert said it was rare to see the animals outside of their Arctic habitat