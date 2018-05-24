Image copyright ICTFC Image caption Yvonne Crook runs businesses in the Highlands

Business consultant Yvonne Crook has been appointed Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC's new chief executive.

The club said she would help to guide a restructuring of Caley Thistle and its efforts to become more community-focused.

Mrs Crook owns local company View Marketing and is a founder and director of Good Highland Food Ltd.

She has been advising the Scottish Championship club's board of directors for the past six months.

'Challenging times'

The directors said they were "so impressed with her creativity, energy and professionalism" that they invited her to take on the role of chief executive.

Chairman Graham Rae said: "Mrs Crook is a highly motivated, business orientated person with considerable success in taking a strategic approach to business and organisational development.

"She has 20 years experience of branding and repositioning businesses nationally and internationally and we are benefiting hugely from her expertise.

"She has quickly embraced our business and the board of directors look forward to working with her over the crucially important coming months."

He added that the club had gone through "challenging times" and was in need of change.

Caley Thistle were relegated from the Scottish Premiership to the Championship last year, and narrowly missed out on securing a play-off place in the season just finished.