Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption There were no passengers on the bus and the driver escaped unharmed, the vehicle's owners said

A double decker tour bus has been destroyed in a fire on the A82 in Inverness.

People reported hearing the sound of a "huge explosion", and black smoke from the scene could be seen from close to the city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured.

Traffic Scotland had earlier warned that the A82 at the scene could be closed for "a number of hours" due to damage caused to the road's surface.

The road has since reopened, but with temporary traffic lights in place.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption The bus was destroyed in the blaze

Image copyright Brian Ó hEadhra Image caption Smoke from the fire on the A82

The owners of the bus said it was investigating the cause of the fire.

Freda Newton, managing director of City Sightseeing Inverness, said: "We can confirm there was a serious fire on a City Sightseeing bus while it was travelling on the A82 towards Inverness this morning.

"There were no passengers on board and the driver disembarked unharmed.

"The fire service and police arrived at the scene swiftly. We are now investigating the cause."

She added: "We apologise to our customers and the local community for any inconvenience caused and thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for the speed of their response."

'Huge blast'

The emergency services were alerted to the fire at about 09:16.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Two fire applicances were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze

BBC Scotland journalist Kevin MacKenzie said he heard the sounds of several "blasts".

He said: "I heard a huge blast just before 9:30 which made me look up.

"I then saw a huge pall of black smoke rising up into the sky.

"I couldn't see the source of the smoke but it looked like it was coming from an area near Torvean Golf Club or the Tomnahurich canal bridge.

"I heard two smaller blasts a few minutes after the first, followed moments later by the sound of emergency vehicle sirens."