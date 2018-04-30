Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ian McMullen failed to return from a fishing trip on Thursday

Police divers are to join the search for an 80-year-old man from Hertfordshire who is missing in the Highlands.

Ian McMullen failed to return from a trip to fish the River Oykel, near Lairg, in Sutherland, on Thursday.

Extensive searches have been made of the river and surrounding area since then.

Over the weekend, search teams found a fishing rod and hat belonging to Mr McMullen.

The divers joining the search are with the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit.

East Sutherland Rescue Association said the missing angler's possessions were found over the weekend.

Mr McMullen is described as being about 5ft 9in tall and of large build with a distinctive brown mark on his left check.

He was wearing grey full length waders and possibly a grey lifejacket.