Image copyright Dorcas Sinclair/Geograph

A woman has been rescued after slipping down a bank at Foyers Waterfall in the Highlands.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the incident near Loch Ness just before 15:00.

Two fire crews - one from Fort Augustus and one from Inverness - were sent to the beauty spot south of Inverness.

The woman was helped to safety by firefighters and paramedics. The SFRS said she was not thought to have been badly injured by her fall.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was also alerted to the incident, but was stood down.