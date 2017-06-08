Work needed as part of the planning of the new Nairn Bypass and wider upgrading of the A96 is to begin later this month.

Ground investigation operations are to be done between Inverness and Gollanfield and Gollanfield and Auldearn, near Nairn.

Transport Scotland said work was scheduled to begin on 26 June and could last until November.

It said there could be traffic restrictions over the next few months.

The restrictions will include short sections of road controlled by temporary traffic signals.

'Closely monitor'

Of a total of almost 1,000 investigation locations, only 36 of these will take place near the A96 or other side roads, said Transport Scotland.

A spokesman said: "This ground investigation is needed to get important information on the existing ground conditions in the vicinity of the A96 between Inverness and Auldearn as we progress our plans to dual the road.

"Although the vast majority of the work will not require any traffic management, a small fraction of investigative work will take place beside the carriageway.

"We would thank road users and local communities in advance for their patience during any short duration traffic management operations which may be required as the works progress."

The spokesman added: "The contractor will closely monitor the operation of the small amount of traffic management that is required to ensure that delays are kept to a minimum.