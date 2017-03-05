Highlands & Islands

Pedestrian hurt after being struck by car in Inverness

  • 5 March 2017
Scene of road traffic accident in Inverness Image copyright Jasperimage
Image caption The pedestrian was struck by a car at the junction of Kenneth Street and Tomnahurich Street in Inverness

A man has been injured after being struck by a car in Inverness.

The incident took place at the junction of Kenneth Street and Tomnahurich Street on Saturday.

Road diversions were put in place for several hours while police carried out investigations.

The condition of the injured man is not known.

