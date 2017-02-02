Image copyright Dave MacLeod Image caption Robert Mackenzie first started climbing when he was three

A 25-year-old climber is the latest recipient of The Scottish Youth Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

Inverness-born Robert Mackenzie was first taken to an outdoor climbing wall when he was three years old and started entering competitions when he was nine.

He has won the British Lead Climbing Championships four times and been part of the GB junior climbing team.

Mr Mackenzie is new regional development officer for west of Scotland for ClimbScotland.

Image copyright Climbers Against Cancer Image caption Natalie Berry won the youth award last year

The University of Glasgow graduate will receive his award at the Fort William Mountain Festival on 18 February.

On the same night, mountaineer and writer Dr Hamish Brown, from Burntisland, Fife, will receive The Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

The youth award was launched in 2015 and the previous winners are Zeki Basan and Natalie Berry.